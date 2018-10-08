GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asamoah Gyan returns to Ghana squad today to captain Black Stars

Published on: 08 October 2018
Asamoah Gyan has returned to the Ghana squad to captain the team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone on Thursday.

Gyan, Ghana's all-time leading scorer, missed the Black Stars surprise 1-0 loss to Kenya in September.

But the Kayserispor striker has arrived in his native country to lead his country ahead of the game against the Leone Stars at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi.

Gyan  has played just thrice this season for his Turkish club Kayserispor and is yet to score.

However, there is uncertainty surrounding the game after FIFA slapped a ban on the Sierra Leone Football Association over government interference.

Ghana leads group F of the qualifiers after match day two despite sharing same points as the rest of the teams in the group.

