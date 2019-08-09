Asamoah Gyan reveals his pain over being stripped of Ghana captaincy

Asamoah Gyan has given in insight into the pain he felt over losing the Ghana captaincy to Andre Ayew.

The iconic striker was controversially stripped of the role few weeks before the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The country's all-time leading scorer was forced to rescind his decision to retire from the national team after he felt hurt over the late decision.

Gyan has admitted he felt hurt and betrayed over the decision of coach Kwesi Appiah.

"I felt betrayed and felt disappointed. I don't have an problem with him (coach).I won't lie to you, I felt extremely hurt," he told Asempa FM

"I am only human. Nobody can tell me he will be happy over such a decision. If you put yourself in my shoes, you will understand.

"I felt hurt as a human being. I am not the first person to be stripped of the armband. But mostly it happens when one has been embroiled in a scandal. Take the John Terry example.

"Honestly I was hurt. I felt pain in my heart. I will say the coach did not do well. He took his decision but how he went about it was wrong, to be honest.

"I was talked to by the president of Ghana and other senior statesmen to see the larger picture and life. And I took everything in my stride.

"I have no problem with the coach. We are very cool and we look forward to the future."

Gyan made his international debut at the age of 17 and scored on his senior debut for Ghana against Somalia on 19 November 2003 in the 90th minute.

He came on for Isaac Boakye in the 62nd minute in a 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifier, three days before he turned 18 years; helping Ghana to win that game, and making him the youngest ever player to score for Ghana.

He scored four times in seven matches during that successful World Cup qualifying campaign.

Gyan is the all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals. He represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

With 6 goals, he is the top African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.

Gyan has also represented Ghana at the 2004 Summer Olympics and in seven Africa Cup of Nations in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017, helping them finish in third-place in 2008 and runner-up in 2010 and 2015.