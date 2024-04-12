Asamoah Gyan reveals law and music as his alternative career potential

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has disclosed his passion for law, disclosing that he would have pursued a career in the legal field if he hadn't pursued football.

Gyan, renowned for his remarkable goal-scoring abilities retired in June 2023 after a distinguished career spanning nearly a decade.

In a candid interview with 3FM, he shed light on his potential career paths beyond football.

When quizzed about his alternative pursuits, Gyan revealed, “A musician or a lawyer, because you never win against me when it comes to arguments. You never win. I always find a way to win.”

Contemplating the possibility of attending law school, Gyan remarked, “Maybe. Never say never. Now we’re focusing on the All-Regional Games and we want to change the sports fraternity, we want the other generation to benefit from it.”

While acknowledging his past involvements in the music industry, notably collaborating with his late friend Castro in the early 2010s, Gyan expressed his dual passion for music and football.

Despite considering different career paths, Gyan underscored his current dedication to promoting sports development, particularly through initiatives like the All Regional Games, aiming to provide enhanced opportunities for future generations in sports.

With a legacy marked by records and achievements, Gyan holds the title of Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer with 51 goals and the country’s second most-capped player, having made 109 appearances for the national team.

Throughout his illustrious career, Gyan has represented several renowned clubs across Europe and Asia, including Udinese, Sunderland, Kayserispor, and Al Ain, among others.