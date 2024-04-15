Asamoah Gyan reveals why Kotoko dream never materialised

Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has opened up about his unfulfilled ambition to play for Asante Kotoko before retiring, citing persistent injuries as the main reason behind the setback.

Gyan, who retired from professional football almost a year ago, had expressed his desire to don the jersey of the Porcupine Warriors. However, his hopes were dashed due to recurring injuries that plagued his career, ultimately leading to his retirement.

In an interview with Onua TV, Gyan explained that despite his readiness to feature for Kotoko, his efforts to regain full fitness were constantly thwarted by injuries, even during his stint with Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.

"I wanted to play for Kotoko before my retirement but injuries hampered my ambitions. Even at Legon Cities, I opted to play a few minutes to gain full fitness. But once I gained fitness, injuries struck again. That was how I began thinking of retirement. I really wanted to play for Kotoko," Gyan revealed.

Despite the setback, Gyan's illustrious career left an indelible mark across Europe, Asia, and Africa, representing renowned clubs such as Udinese, Sunderland, and Al Ain among others. He remains Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals and the African player with the most World Cup goals, tallying six goals.

While Gyan's dream of playing for Kotoko may not have materialized, his legacy as one of Ghana's greatest footballers endures, leaving a lasting impact on the sport both domestically and internationally.