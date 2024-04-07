Asamoah Gyan says Ghana's defeat to Brazil in 2006 World Cup was due to lack of experience

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has pointed to a lack of experience as the key factor behind Ghana's 3-0 loss to Brazil at the 2006 World Cup.

Despite an impressive group stage performance that saw Ghana advance to the Round of 16 in their World Cup debut, they faced a formidable challenge in Brazil, the defending champions.

Gyan, who played a role in the match before being sent off with a second yellow card in the 81st minute, acknowledged the significance of experience in such high-stakes encounters. He highlighted the absence of key player Michael Essien, who was unable to participate in the game, as a contributing factor to their defeat.

In his reflection, Gyan emphasized that "experience was the difference in that game," suggesting that the outcome might have been different had Essien been available to play.

Despite the disappointment of the loss, Ghana's performance in the tournament was commendable, marking a significant milestone in the country's football history.

Gyan's display in the tournament was outstanding, with the 20-year-old finding the net just 68 seconds into Ghana's opening match. This goal not only marked his own scoring debut in the World Cup but also stood as Ghana's inaugural goal in the prestigious competition.

The historic moment occurred during the game against the Czech Republic on June 17 at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany, ultimately propelling the Black Stars to a 2-0 victory.