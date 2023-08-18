Asamoah Gyan tips Nigeria's Victor Osimhen to win 2023 African Footballer of the Year award

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan believes Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen deserves to win the 2023 African Footballer of the Year.

In the 2022/23 Italian Serie A season, the Nigerian striker helped Napoli win the championship for the first time in thirty years.

Osimhen became the first African to win the top scorers' award with 26 goals while also scoring five goals in the Champions League to help Napoli advance to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Osimhen's individual and club accomplishments, in Gyan's opinion, outweigh those of his rivals, making him deserving of the prize.

"For me, he deserves it. As a striker and seeing what he is doing, for the first time in over 30 years, winning the league with Napoli. He deserves it," he told Brilla FM.

Osimhen will, however, have Riyad Mahrez of Algeria, who won the treble with Manchester City last season, to contend with for the prestigious award.

Yassine Bounou, who led Sevilla to the Europa League title and assisted Morocco in reaching the World Cup semifinals in Qatar in 2022, is another contender with a strong possibility of winning the award.