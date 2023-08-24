Asante Kotoko agree three-year deal with Nurudeen Yussif Mohammed

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have sealed a deal with former Real Tamale United defender Nurudeen Yussif Mohammed, GHANASoccernet.com can report.

As earlier reported, the central defender completed a successful medical examination on Monday and has now followed the process with a three-year agreement which will see him at the club until 2026.

Having settled all personal terms and signed all required documents, the defender is expected to be announced as the new player of the Porcupine Warriors soon.

After his Real Tamale United contract expired, Yussif Mohammed became a free agent and Kotoko succeeded in handing him the opportunity to relaunch his career.

His performances for the Tamale-based side were commendable as he appeared in 57 games while scoring three goals. Mohammed was instrumental in Real Tamale United's recent campaign and made a substantial contribution to the club's effort to keep their Premier League status.

In the forthcoming season and beyond, Asante Kotoko expects that his expertise and calibre will be beneficial to them as they target a massive improvement from last season's performance which ended in a disappointing fourth-place finish.

Kotoko will host Heart of Lions in their first match of the season at the Baba Yara Stadium