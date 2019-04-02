Asante Kotoko agrees to sell Yacouba

Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko have agreed to allow their star striker Songne Yacouba leave the club should they receive any good offer from interested clubs.

Sogne Yacouba and his representatives on Monday met management of the club and pleaded with them to allow the player leave the club.

Management after the meeting decided to allow the player leave should they receive any good offer for their most priced asset.

According to Oyerepa FM, the Burkinabe has received offers from clubs in the French League.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have paid all outstanding bonuses owed to the player.

Songne Yacouba has picked an injury which saw him miss the Special Competition game against Aduana Stars on Sunday.

He last played for the club against AL Hilal in the CAF Confederation Cup match day five.