GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Asante Kotoko announce signing of Emmanuel Kotei

Published on: 15 January 2024
Asante Kotoko announce signing of Emmanuel Kotei

Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of defender Emmanuel Kotei. 

The 26-year-old penned a three-year deal to join the club in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

Kotei has enormous experience in the Ghanaian topflight league, representing Nsoatreman FC and Tamale City FC.

“Kotoko is every player’s dream and, finally, mine has been realized. As a local boy, having the opportunity to wear our colours means everything to me," Kotei told the club's media.

The wing-back is expected to play a key role for the Porcupine Warriors, who are chasing the Premier League title.

Asante Kotoko currently sit second on the league log and a point behind league leaders Samartex.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more