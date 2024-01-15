Asante Kotoko announce signing of Emmanuel Kotei

Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of defender Emmanuel Kotei.

The 26-year-old penned a three-year deal to join the club in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

Kotei has enormous experience in the Ghanaian topflight league, representing Nsoatreman FC and Tamale City FC.

“Kotoko is every player’s dream and, finally, mine has been realized. As a local boy, having the opportunity to wear our colours means everything to me," Kotei told the club's media.

The wing-back is expected to play a key role for the Porcupine Warriors, who are chasing the Premier League title.

Asante Kotoko currently sit second on the league log and a point behind league leaders Samartex.