Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo acknowledges first-half struggles in victory over Real Tamale United

Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo has candidly admitted that his team faced challenges in the first half of the Ghana Premier League clash against Real Tamale United (RTU).

Despite the initial difficulties, the Porcupine Warriors emerged victorious with a 1-0 win in the week 16 encounter.

The turning point in the game came in the second half when Ugandan striker Steven Dese Mukwala converted a penalty in the 80th minute at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Ocloo acknowledged the tripled effort brought by RTU, stating, "I told you RTU will come with tripled effort, and that’s exactly what they did. You could see the way they dominated us in the first half of the game, but thank God we had the needed result."

Expressing gratitude for the victory, Ocloo emphasized the team's commitment to preparing for upcoming challenges. “We are going back to prepare like we always do and go there and fight and get a good result home,” he stated in an interview with StarTimes.

Asante Kotoko will now gear up to face Bofoakwa Tano in the upcoming week 17 fixture of the Ghana Premier League campaign. The win against RTU serves as motivation for Kotoko as they aim to maintain their momentum in the league.