Asante Kotoko board chairman Dr Kwame Kyei supports Black Stars in Qatar; commends Kurt Okraku's leadership  

Asante Kotoko board chairman Dr Kwame Kyei has arrived in Qatar to fully support the Black Stars in the ongoing 2022 World Cup.

The respected administrator arrived in Qatar on Sunday and was on hand at the Education City Stadium to watch the Black Stars' first victory in the tournament.

Dr Kyei was overjoyed with the Black Stars' 3-2 victory over South Korea and praised the team for a job well done, having seen Mohammed Kudus shine on the big stage in the exciting match.

Dr Kyei paid a visit to the Black Stars at their hotel and met with Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku. Dr Kyei praised Okraku for his outstanding leadership since taking the helm in 2019.

Ghana football has progressed since Okraku was elected president in October 2019, with the Black Stars returning to the global stage after missing out in 2018.

The four-time African champions are now one win away against Uruguay from reaching the knockout stage for the third time in four appearances.

Asante Kotoko are represented in this year's World Cup by goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, who is part of the Ghana's 26-man squad in Qatar.