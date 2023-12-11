Asante Kotoko chairman expresses confidence in GPL victory following triumph over Hearts of Oak

Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairman of Asante Kotoko Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, is brimming with confidence about the club's prospects in the Ghana Premier League following their thrilling 3-2 victory over archrivals Hearts of Oak

In a statement released after the intense clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, Nana Awua revealed that Asante Kotoko is gearing up for a significant shift in approach during the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, particularly following their upcoming European tour.

Despite a rocky start, Asante Kotoko appears to have turned the tide, and the chairman's optimism suggests a strategic evolution in the team's mindset as they face challenges in the upcoming matches.

"Asante Kotoko is undoubtedly winning the Ghana Premier League this year, and in 2024, after we return from our European tour, we will be back stronger than ever with new exposure, style, and mindset," Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua stated in an interview with Akoma FM.

He further explained, "We are currently assembling a team, and since we're starting from scratch with a mix of experienced and younger players, things were not going to go well initially."

The declaration from the IMC chairman hints at a confident vision for Asante Kotoko's future, emphasising a blend of experience and youth in the team's composition.

The Porcupine Warriors are hoping to build on the win as they face Great Olympics in their next league game as they aim to extend their four-game winning streak.