GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Asante Kotoko chief Dr Kwame Kyei watches Ivorian league match 'to scout talents'

Published on: 03 November 2019
Asante Kotoko chief Dr Kwame Kyei watches Ivorian league match 'to scout talents'
Asante Kotoko chief Dr Kwame Kyei

Asante Kotoko Executive Chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei took time off his schedule to watch an Ivorian Ligue 1 match between giants Asec Mimosas and Sol FC. 

Dr. Kyei was at the Park de Sport Stadium alongside Deputy Accra Representative, Nana Kwame Dankwah.

The business mogul could be on a scouting to augment the squad if they manage to reach the Group stage of the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup.

Asante Kotoko are in action against FC San Pedro on Sunday in the deciding fixture having won the first leg 1-0 in Kumasi on last Monday.

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments