Asante Kotoko chief Dr Kwame Kyei watches Ivorian league match 'to scout talents'

Asante Kotoko Executive Chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei took time off his schedule to watch an Ivorian Ligue 1 match between giants Asec Mimosas and Sol FC.

Dr. Kyei was at the Park de Sport Stadium alongside Deputy Accra Representative, Nana Kwame Dankwah.

The business mogul could be on a scouting to augment the squad if they manage to reach the Group stage of the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup.

Asante Kotoko are in action against FC San Pedro on Sunday in the deciding fixture having won the first leg 1-0 in Kumasi on last Monday.