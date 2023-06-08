Asante Kotoko chief Nana Yaw Amponsah aims for clean exit

Asante Kotoko's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah, has expressed his desire to leave the club without any issues tarnishing his name.

In an interview with Wontumi Sports, Amponsah emphasised his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition when his time at Asante Kotoko comes to an end.

"I don't know what the future holds, but personally, I want to finish my job at Asante Kotoko cleanly. When we reach that bridge, we will cross it," Amponsah stated when asked about his potential participation in the upcoming Presidential election of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Amponsah, who assumed the role of CEO in August 2020 on a three-year contract, has successfully attracted several corporate sponsors to the club, significantly enhancing its appeal in the corporate world.

Under his leadership, Kotoko have secured numerous sponsorship deals, showcasing Amponsah's ability to generate financial support for the team.

However, while they have experienced success off the field, their on-field performance has been inconsistent. Despite clinching the league title last season, Kotoko's performance this campaign has fallen short, as they will conclude the season without any silverware.

This trophyless season has raised questions about the team's ability to consistently perform at the highest level, despite the strides made in securing sponsorship deals.

Fans have expressed their disappointment with the team's inability to maintain their winning form and sustain their success on the field.