Asante Kotoko chief provides huge update on Sogne Yacouba

Accra representative of Asante Kotoko Nana Kwame Dankwah has disclosed that Sogne Yacouba trained alone at Adako Jaachie after he was cleared by the medical team of the club.

The Burkinabe forward suffered a strange illness and went to his home country to seek medical attention and returned last Friday.

During an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Nana Kwame Dankwa pointed out that the rasta-haired striker trained alone and is in line to play part in their CAF Confederation Cup opener.

“He did a personal training today and has been cleared to join the team for the trip to Mampong where they will be staying for four days and return to Kumasi for our Confederations Cup match on the 28th of November.“

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are yet to know their opponent for the preliminary round of the competition.