Asante Kotoko chief urges fans to rally behind team in clash against Hearts of Oak

In a bid to secure victory in the upcoming matchday 14 encounter against archrivals Hearts of Oak, Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, Chairman of the Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee, is calling on the club's supporters to provide unwavering support.

The highly anticipated clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak is set to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium, with bragging rights and crucial points at stake for the two most successful Ghanaian football clubs.

Expressing confidence in Asante Kotoko's chances, Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua urged fans to turn out in large numbers to cheer for the team.

He stated, "I'm sure Kotoko will defeat Hearts on Sunday, so our supporters should show up in large numbers so we can all celebrate the win. We will give Hearts of Oak money because that is what they want, and we (Kotoko) will take all three points," during an interview with Akoma FM.

Asante Kotoko is currently positioned 7th on the Ghana Premier League table, boasting 19 points from 13 games, while Hearts of Oak closely follows in 8th place with 16 points. The upcoming match holds significant importance for both teams as they vie for a higher standing in the league.

Originally scheduled to be held at the Accra Sports Stadium, the fixture has been relocated to the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi due to the closure of the former by the National Sports Authority.

Football enthusiasts and supporters are eagerly anticipating the clash, and the call for fans to rally behind Asante Kotoko sets the stage for a thrilling and fiercely contested encounter between the traditional rivals.