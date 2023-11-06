Asante Kotoko coach addresses pressure and struggles after shocking defeat

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has shared his perspective on his team's ability to cope with pressure following their unexpected 1-0 loss to Dreams FC on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium during matchday nine of the Ghana Premier League.

Abdul Aziz Issah's splendid free-kick secured three points for Dreams FC, and the Asante Kotoko players faced criticism and boos from their fans due to their subpar performance.

Coach Narteh Ogum acknowledged the challenge of playing under the immense pressure that comes with representing Asante Kotoko. He believes that many of his players are still learning to handle this pressure and will adapt with time.

He stated, "I believe it is all related to the pressure of playing for Asante Kotoko. The majority of these players are unable to handle this kind of pressure, but they will eventually learn to handle it."

Despite the difficulties, Ogum assured that they are working diligently to achieve the desired results. He emphasised that the process of rebuilding the team, as suggested by Otumfuo, the Asantehene, does not mean they can relax. Instead, they are putting in significant effort, although results may not always meet their expectations.

The defeat places Asante Kotoko with two wins, three defeats, and four draws after nine games in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season. They currently occupy the 14th position on the league table with 10 points.

Asante Kotoko's next challenge will be an away match against FC Samartex 1996 in the upcoming matchday 10 game at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex on Saturday.