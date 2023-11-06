Asante Kotoko coach Ogum dissatisfied with team's wastefulness against Dreams FC

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Ogum has expressed his disappointment with his team's inability to finish off chances ultimately leading to their recent poor results in the Ghana Premier League.

Coach Prosper Ogum openly criticized his squad's finishing, attributing their 1-0 defeat on matchday nine at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium against Dreams to a lackluster display in the attacking third. Dreams FC midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah scored the only goal in the 40th minute.

"Very disappointing, our finishing is not good; automatically, it is not good. When you don't win, the feeling is bad," Ogum said after the game.

"It is an ongoing league, and they should continue to support the team. We will work harder to make sure we make them proud," he added.

This setback has ignited discussions among fans as the experienced manager vows to regroup and strategise for the challenges ahead.

Asante Kotoko will face FC Samartex in their next league game, this time on the road, as they look to bounce back from their recent defeat.