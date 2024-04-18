Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum receives vote of confidence from Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

After a crucial meeting convened by the founder of Asante Kotoko SC, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, it has been confirmed that head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum will remain in his position to lead the team.

The meeting, which brought together players, the coaching staff, and the Interim Management Committee (IMC), was held at Otumfuo's residence in Manhyia on Tuesday, April 18, to address pressing issues within the club.

In light of the team's recent struggles, the meeting was aimed at finding solutions to the performance challenges they have been facing.

The decisions made during this gathering are expected to guide the Porcupine Warriors as they navigate through the Ghana Premier League.

Currently, the team sits at 11th place on the league table with 33 points, having only secured one victory in their last seven matches.

As tensions grew, a group of supporters disrupted a training session, calling for the resignation of Dr. Ogum and his staff.

In response to these developments and in an effort to proactively address the club's challenges, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II called for the emergency meeting, showing his support for Dr. Ogum and the IMC to continue their work for the club.

Looking to regain their momentum, Kotoko will now prepare to face league leaders FC Samartex at the Baba Yara Stadium in their upcoming matchday 27 fixture this weekend.