Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum explains Justice Blay's absence in league games

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has blamed the lack of fitness for Justice Blay's continued absence from the team in league games.

The former Medeama SC midfielder has not featured for the Porcupine Warriors since coming on as a second-half substitute against Accra Lions.

Despite showing signs of recovery, Dr Ogum is yet to hand his consistent game time.

"I told Blay that if you are fit, you represent three players. But he's currently on a treatment plant. Sometimes he tells me coach I can play, but from the medical team, his situation does not permit him to play," he said during a media briefing in Kumasi on Wednesday.

The Porcupine Warriors have struggled with form, losing in back-to-back games in their last two Premier League games.

Asante Kotoko sits 13th on the league table after ten matches in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.