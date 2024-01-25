GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum named December Coach of the Month

Published on: 25 January 2024
Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has been named the Coach of the Month for December in the Ghana Premier League. 

Dr Ogum led the Porcupine Warriors to an unbeaten run in the month of December, accumulating 13 points out of 15 available.

The Kotoko gaffer beat competition from Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin of Legon Cities and Nurudeen Amadu of Samartex FC to scoop the award.

Kotoko's fine form has seen them rise to second on the Ghana Premier League table, just a point behind leaders Samartex FC.

Prosper Ogum will receive a 43-Inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited for his exploits in the month of December.

