Asante Kotoko coach urges fans to keep supporting team amid recent setbacks

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has called on the team's supporters to continue backing them despite a recent lackluster performance.

In the matchday nine fixtures, the Porcupine Warriors suffered a surprising 1-0 defeat against Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, with Abdul Aziz Issah's remarkable free-kick securing all three points for Dreams FC.

This loss marked back-to-back defeats for Asante Kotoko, following their earlier defeat to Nsoatreman FC in midweek.

Coach Narteh Ogum, expressing his disappointment after the game, acknowledged the team's poor finishing and the resulting frustration among the players. He emphasised the impact of not winning on the team's morale, saying, "If you don't win, the feeling is always bad."

However, Ogum remained optimistic and appealed to the fans who had expressed their displeasure after the game to maintain their support for the team.

"It is a league which is ongoing so they should keep supporting the team and we will make them proud," he added.

Asante Kotoko currently occupies the 14th position on the league table, amassing 10 points from two wins, four draws, and three defeats. The team, led by Prosper Narteh Ogum, will aim to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to face FC Samartex 1996 in the matchday 10 fixture at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex on Saturday.