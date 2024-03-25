Asante Kotoko condemn 'detestable' conduct of fans after Nations FC defeat

Asante Kotoko have condemned the behaviour of their supporters as 'detestable' during their 1-0 defeat at home to Nations FC in a Ghana Premier League match on Sunday March 24, 2024.

The irate fans vented their anger on the match officials by abusing them verbally and in some instances attempted physical assault.

The Porcupine Warriors have been charged by the Ghana Football Association for misconduct and have up to Wednesday March 27, 2024 to offer a response.

But even before the hearing, the club's interim management committee, has issued a statement, condemning the behaviour of their supporters towards the match officials.

"Asante Kotoko condemns the detestable conduct of some persons whose action yesterday in our Premier League matchday 23 against Nations FC at the Baba Yara Stadium went contrary to what this prestigious club stands for," a club statement read

"It must be noted that under no circumstance will Asante Kotoko condone any act violates and undermines sporting integrity of the game.

"The club will like to assure its stakeholders that it has taken the appropriate steps in working hand-in-hand with the GFA in addressing and finding a lasting solution to this matter.

"However, we also call on the GFA to address issues such as officiating, safety and security amongst others which tend to undermine the integrity of the game on all levels.

"Our call is not only for Kotoko, but as a beacon of Ghana's football heritage, there is the need to ensure the game accorded the seriousness it deserves by all stakeholders in the quest to push our football to the expected heights."

A first-half goal by Asamoah Boateng Afriyie saw the newly-promoted side beat Kotoko 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Kotoko are currently winless in their last four matches in the premiership, losing all of them in the process. They have dropped to the 9th position on the league standings.