Asante Kotoko could not reach a deal with Elmina Sharks over Felix Addo transfer fee

Asante Kotoko deal for Felix Addo has been put on hold as the Porcupine Warriors are yet to agree on his transfer fee quoted by Elmina Sharks.

Sources have exclusively told GHANASoccernet.com the Ghanaian giants are far from matching the asking price for the services of the striker.

New coach CK Akonnor is keen on adding the former Liberty Professionals forward to his squad for the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Sea Animals are ready to release Addo if the Reds meet the asking price of the Black Stars B star.

By Nuhu Adams