Asante Kotoko crowned Ghana Premier League champions for record 25th time 

Asante Kotoko have been crowned Ghana Premier League champions for the 25th time.

The Porcupine Warriors secured the Ghana Premier League title in their outstanding game against Ashantigold SC at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium a week ago.

Kotoko managed to get a point from the game to seal their 25th league title this season.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated Elmina Sharks 3-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in their final game of the season at home.

The week 33 fixture was also the coronation day for the new Ghana Premier League champions.

Kotoko left-back Imoro Ibrahim scored a beautiful freekick to break the deadlock for the champions

The Porcupine Warriors went into the break leading the tie courtesy Imoro Ibrahim's free kick

Cameroon striker George Mfuege climbed off the bench to score a brace for Asante Kotoko in the second half.

Asante Kotoko's marksman Frank Etouga Mbella failed to equal Ishmael Addo's record in Sunday's game but managed to get an assist.

Kotoko as champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League received Ghc 250,000 cash prize.

The team will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.