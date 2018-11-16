Asante Kotoko defender Emmanuel Agyemang Badu allays injury fear

Asante Kotoko defender Emmanuel Agyeman Badu has allayed concerns over the injury he suffered in the friendly match against Medeama SC on Wednesday.

The silky guardsman suffered a concussion after he was elbowed in the first half by a Medeama player in an off-the-ball incident, as the Porcupine Warriors drew 1-1 with the Tarkwa-based club in a friendly at the Essipong Stadium.

The youngster received treatment from the team's medics after the incident, but lost consciousness seconds later, and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

"Thank God I'm well now and with the team coming back to Kumasi to prepare for the friendly match against the Togo team," Agyemang told Oyerepa FM.

"I was taken to the hospital yesterday after colliding with a Medeama player in the air."

“I tried coming back but I couldn't on the second attempt so our team doctor advised they send me to the hospital after regaining consciousness but thank God I'm very well now, there is no cause for alarm."