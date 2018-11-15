Asante Kotoko defender Umar Bashiru commends coach C.K Akunnor

Asante Kotoko defender Umar Bashiru has eulogized coach Charles Akunnor for his tactical philosophy.

Bashiru, who joined the Porcupine lads last month from WAFA Academy, is impressed with the tactical acumen of coach C.K Akunnor.

The 22-year-old enforcer was involved in the side’s friendly game against Medeama SC in which they drew 1-1.

The lanky midfielder insists he needs to work extra hard to earn regular playing time ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

“His (CK Akonnor) tactics and philosophy are very good and brilliant. He wants us to play the modern football which is to possess the ball more which suits me well” he told kickgh.com after the Medeama SC game.

“The team is united and there is a great chemistry between the coaches, players and the management of the club. This is more important.”

“Of course we are very confident because have the best coach and also we believe in ourselves and what the coach in implementing to us every day”.

“Medeama’s game was a very big test for us to implement what the coach has been installing in us and I think we are gradually getting there with each day passing by. But all we need is to work hard to reach our full potential, with these available talents, we will get

there” he added.

Asante Kotoko will welcome a yet-to-be-named Cameroonian opponents in the preliminary stages of the 2018/19 CAF Confederations Cup at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on the 28th November, 2018.