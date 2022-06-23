Asante Kotoko denies reports linking Imoro Ibrahim to Royal Antwerp

Asante Kotoko Communications Director David Obeng Nyarko has debunked reports that the club has turned down a loan deal from Royal Antwerp for Imoro Ibrahim.

According to reports, Antwerp has submitted a €50,000 offer to Asante Kotoko for a season-loan deal and have also tabled €200,000 for a permanent deal should he impress.

David Obeng Nyarko has refuted those claims in a post on social media indicating that the club has not received nor rejected any bid for the left-back as reported in the media.

"Asante Kotoko has not received any offer neither has Kotoko been engaged in any transfer discussions with the said club in respect to Imoro Ibrahim".

Ibrahim, 22, has enjoyed a standout campaign in the Ghanaian top-flight, playing an influential role for the side as they clinched their 25th Premier League.

The full-back enjoyed a roller coaster campaign for the Porcupine Warriors, scoring two goals and providing eight assists in 27 appearances for the most successful Ghanaian club.

The clubs are still in contact as negotiations are still been discussed.