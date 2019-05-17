GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Asante Kotoko dismiss Policy Analyst Dr Amo Sarpong- reports

Published on: 17 May 2019
Asante Kotoko dismiss Policy Analyst Dr Amo Sarpong- reports
Amo Sarpong

Asante Kotoko have sacked their Policy Analyst Dr. Amo Sarpong, according to media reports. 

According to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Sarpong received his dismissal letter on Friday.

Sarpong is reported to have had a frosty relationship with the club's Executive Chairman of the club Dr. Kwame Kyei  since his gun-firing incident at the Golden City Park in Berekum.

He fired gun shots to disperse irate fans after a misunderstanding broke between Kotoko officials and their Berekum Chelsea counterparts.

Sarpong  has been handed a six-month Ghana Football Association ban.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations