Asante Kotoko dismiss Policy Analyst Dr Amo Sarpong- reports

Asante Kotoko have sacked their Policy Analyst Dr. Amo Sarpong, according to media reports.

According to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Sarpong received his dismissal letter on Friday.

Sarpong is reported to have had a frosty relationship with the club's Executive Chairman of the club Dr. Kwame Kyei since his gun-firing incident at the Golden City Park in Berekum.

He fired gun shots to disperse irate fans after a misunderstanding broke between Kotoko officials and their Berekum Chelsea counterparts.

Sarpong has been handed a six-month Ghana Football Association ban.