Asante Kotoko dominates Techiman Heroes in friendly ahead of Ghana Premier League second round

Asante Kotoko showcased their prowess on the pitch with a commanding 3-0 victory over Techiman Heroes in a captivating club friendly.

The clash, held at the Adako Jachie training ground on Wednesday morning, served as a crucial component in keeping the team battle-ready for the upcoming second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala, Isaac Oppong, and Bernard Somuah were the goal scorers, propelling the Porcupine Warriors to a dominant win over their opponents from the lower division.

The friendly encounter provided valuable match practice for Kotoko as they prepare for the challenges of the second half of the season.

This victory is part of Asante Kotoko's comprehensive preparations for the upcoming second round of the Ghana Premier League, where they currently sit in the third position on the league table with 30 points from 17 games.

The team is gearing up for an FA Cup round of 16 showdown against Ghana Premier League side Karela United, scheduled for Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

With their eyes firmly set on league success, Asante Kotoko are ready for the challenges that lie ahead. Their next league fixture involves an intriguing match against Heart of Lions, currently in the 18th position, as Kotoko aims to maintain their strong position on the league table during match week 18.