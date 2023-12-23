Asante Kotoko eye Great Olympics midfielder Emmanuel Antwi

Asante Kotoko are reportedly eyeing Great Olympics midfielder Emmanuel Antwi to strengthen their midfield in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been in impressive form for Annor Walker's Great Olympics, drawing interest from several top clubs, including Asante Kotoko.

Emmanuel Antwi has contributed significantly to Great Olympics' campaign with four goals in 12 matches and three assists. His performances have caught the attention of Kotoko, who are looking to bolster their squad.

After a slow start to the season, Asante Kotoko have found their stride, winning five of their last six games in all competitions, with their only draw coming against Great Olympics in a goalless stalemate.

While Great Olympics currently sit 11th on the league table, Kotoko, positioned in seventh place, aim to secure the services of Emmanuel Antwi to enhance their chances of contending for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title.