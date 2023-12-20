Asante Kotoko eye Nsoatreman FC's Emmanuel Kotei for defensive reinforcement

Asante Kotoko are reportedly eyeing a move for Nsoatreman FC right-back Emmanuel Kotei as part of their efforts to strengthen the squad during the upcoming second transfer window.

The 26-year-old defender has been an indispensable asset for Nsoatreman FC, showcasing stellar performances that have caught the attention of Asante Kotoko.

Kotei's notable contributions, including two assists in fifteen games, have established him as one of the standout right-backs in the league.

The Porcupine Warriors are keen on securing Kotei's services to bolster their defense as they aim to climb atop the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League table.

However, Nsoatreman FC are not ready to release the player unless a reasonable transfer fee is offered, considering Kotei's pivotal role in their squad.

Currently sitting seventh on the table, Asante Kotoko hope that the addition of Kotei could provide the defensive stability needed as they aim to climb the league standings, challenging opponents like Nsoatreman FC, who are positioned fifth with 24 points after 15 games.