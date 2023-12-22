Asante Kotoko eyes sensational comeback for Augustine Okrah in latest transfer window

Asante Kotoko SC are interested in signing attacker Augustine Okrah for the third time during the second transfer window, which opened a few days ago, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

Kotoko head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum is keen on landing the highly experienced forward before the second half of the season as he aims at winning the Ghana Premier League.

GHANAsoccernet.com sources indicate the Porcupine Warriors have begun negotiations with Bechem United over a possible transfer, which will see Okrah don the red shirt again.

The 30-year-old rejoined Bechem in September this year following the contract expiration between him and Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Okrah is already lightening up the Ghana Premier League this season since it started. He has netted 8 goals and provided two assists in 15 matches so far.

His impressive form has seen him bag the player of the month for November award.

The former Al Hilal SC and Al Merreikh player will be joining Kotoko for the third time if the deal goes through after the spells from 2012 to 2013 and from 2019 to 2021.

Okrah has also had spells in Sweden, Egypt, and India since graduating from the Red Bull Academy in July 2012.