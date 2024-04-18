Asante Kotoko face ultimatum from Asantehene amid poor performance

Asante Kotoko's owner and life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has issued a blunt ultimatum to the players: "swiftly improve the club's fortunes or face disbandment".

This stern warning follows a troubling period for the Porcupine Warriors in the Ghana Premier League, with seven consecutive matches without a win.

With Kotoko in dire need of a resurgence, the pressure is on to turn their fortunes around on the field.

A crucial meeting took place at the King’s palace in Kumasi on Thursday where several key issues were addressed, lasting several hours.

It was during this meeting that the Asantehene issued a stern warning to the playing body amid their recent poor results, with six defeats in their last seven games.

The club has sunk so low that Otumfuo had to call the meeting with fans growing increasingly impatient and agitated. Some fans stormed the training ground on Tuesday and stopped coach Prosper Ogum from training the team.

This issue was likely the final straw, prompting Otumfuo to intervene. The great king has invested so much in the club, and he feels its decline reflects poorly on him.

Kotoko have a forthcoming match against Samartex, and Thursday’s meeting is crucial in improving the club’s fortunes, especially against the league leaders.

Another key decision from the meeting was Asantehene backing Ogum to stay on and continue his job, despite losing favor among the fans.

Players and the coach were seen in a hearty â€˜jama’ session post-meeting, giving Kotoko fans hope for better performance to avoid relegation.

Kotoko are just three points adrift of the relegation zone with eight matches remaining in this season’s Ghana Premier League.