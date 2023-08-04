Asante Kotoko formally inquire about Bechem United captain Kofi Agbesimah

Asante Kotoko SC have officially written to Bechem United to inquire about the availability of defender and captain Kofi Agbesimah, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The Porcupine Warriors are looking to add the enterprising defender to their ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season, as they set eyes of reclaiming the Ghana Premier League title.

Kotoko new head trainer Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum is a big admirer of the highly-rated centre-back and has sanctioned his signing for his side.

The Hunters are open to letting go of the defender this transfer window but only for a reasonable amount.

Agbesimah has been one of the consistent performers in the Ghanaian top-flight since joining Bechem in 2018 from lower-tier side Bectero FC.

The 26-year-old has made 125 appearances for the Hunters in the last across the past five seasons in the Ghana League, scoring six goals in the process.

Agbesimah has played over 30 matches in each of the last three years for Bechem. He missed just a game in the 2022-23 campaign, where he netted four goals.

Kotoko will face competition from rivals Hearts of Oak and other African clubs, who have also shown interest in landing the central defender for the upcoming season.