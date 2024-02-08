 Asante Kotoko forward Solomon Sarfo Taylor faces disciplinary action for falsification of registration details

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has decided on Asante Kotoko forward Solomon Sarfo Taylor for alleged double registration.

The reported incident has resulted in his absence from the team's lineup since the commencement of the current season.

As Asante Kotoko sought to terminate Taylor's contract due to the double registration issue, he resisted, leading to a protest filed against him by the club over name inconsistencies.

The club's petition raised concerns about Taylor's certification for a name change, as he was previously known as Charles Oppong during his tenure at B.A United.

While currently identifying himself as Solomon Sarfo Taylor, the GFA is investigating whether he possesses the necessary documentation to support the name alteration.

The GFA's charge against Taylor alleges a breach of section 21(1) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, based on a report submitted by Asante Kotoko. It contends that Taylor intentionally falsified his registration details, prompting the disciplinary action.

Solomon Sarfo Taylor has been given until Monday, 12 February 2024, to respond to the charges brought against him by the Ghana Football Association.

The outcome of this disciplinary process will determine the forward's future with Asante Kotoko.