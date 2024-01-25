GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Asante Kotoko forward Steven Mukwala named GPL Player of the Month for December

Published on: 25 January 2024
Asante Kotoko forward Steven Mukwala named GPL Player of the Month for December

Asante Kotoko forward Steven Mukwala Dese has been named the Player of the Month for December in the Ghana Premier League. 

The Ugandan attacker starred as the Porcupine Warriors cruised to second place on the table at the end of the first round.

Mukwala scored six goals in five matches and was three times Man of the Match in the month of December.

The in-form forward beat competitions from Aduana Stars' Bright Agyei, Prince Kwabena of Bibiani GoldStars, and Augustine Okrah of Bechem United.

He will receive a 43-inch NASCO television from Electroland Ghana Limited.

Mukwala is hoping to help the Porcupine Warriors reclaim the title they lost to Medeama SC last season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more