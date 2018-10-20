Asante Kotoko goalie Felix Annan reiterates desire to nail Black Stars No. 1 spot

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has reiterated his desire to lock down Black Stars number one position.

The agile custodian believes he would not achieve that without a fight, but says he is ready to scale over every competition that will arise between him and the target.

Annan made his Black Stars debut when the national team played Kotoko, in a friendly fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium last week.

The former WAFA Academy goalkeeper earned a clean sheet before he was replaced by France-based Lawrence Ati Zigi as South Africa-based Richard Ofori sat on the bench.

Annan tells the club’s official website he is aware of the quality of his competitors, but would work hard to cement a place in the team.

“I believe in myself and know that I can become the number one goalkeeper for the national team soon with hard work and discipline,” Annan told asantekotokosc.com

“My aim is to keep working hard and improve. It is not an easy task to be the number one goalkeeper for the Black Stars, but I am ready for competition because that is what you do if you really want to be at the top.”