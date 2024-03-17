Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare handed Black Stars debut ahead of Nigeria, Uganda friendlies 

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare has been handed his maiden call up to the Ghana national team ahead of the international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda next week.

Ghana coach Otto Addo has invited the Asante Kotoko goalkeeper following his outstanding performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Asare stands out as the sole domestically-based player among the four goalkeepers selected by Coach Otto Addo for the upcoming fixtures.

The Black Stars are scheduled to confront Nigeria, the finalists of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, on March 22, followed by a match against Uganda four days later in Marrakech, Morocco.

These matches mark the first appearances for the senior national team since the disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Ivory Coast, which resulted in the dismissal of Chris Hughton as the head coach of the Black Stars.

Below is the 26 man squad for the double header: