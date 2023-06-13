GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak lead clubs in saluting champions Medeama

Published on: 13 June 2023
Giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts Oak have lead local clubs in congratulating Medeama for winning the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The Mauve and Yellow - two-time FA Cup winners, finally put the icing on the cake with a historic Premier League triumph infront of a packed home crowd on Sunday.

The Tarkwa-based side have dethroned Asante Kotoko, who won the coveted league title last season.

 

