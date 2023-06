Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak lead clubs in saluting champions Medeama

Giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts Oak have lead local clubs in congratulating Medeama for winning the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The Mauve and Yellow - two-time FA Cup winners, finally put the icing on the cake with a historic Premier League triumph infront of a packed home crowd on Sunday.

The Tarkwa-based side have dethroned Asante Kotoko, who won the coveted league title last season.

๐Ÿ†| CONGRATULATIONS Congratulations to the 2022/23 BetPawa Ghana Premier League Champions, Medeama SC #AHOSC#WeNeverSayDie pic.twitter.com/qQKJ5qQeqY โ€” Phobians - #MTNFACupChampions๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ† (@HeartsOfOakGH) June 12, 2023

Congratulations on being crowned Champions of the 2023 Premier League Season. Keep the trophy safe because we are coming for it ๐Ÿ˜Š @MedeamaSC ๐Ÿ‘ pic.twitter.com/9ab9jMWvpp โ€” Asante Kotoko SC - 21/22 GPL Champions๐Ÿฅ‡ (@AsanteKotoko_SC) June 12, 2023

Congratulations on winning the league! ๐Ÿ†๐ŸŽ‰ Your hard work, dedication, and teamwork have paid off. Well-deserved victory! Enjoy the celebrations and savor this incredible achievement. Wishing you continued success in the future. #Champions #WellDone https://t.co/2PXuyFdQ7v โ€” Aduana Football Club (@AduanaStarsFc) June 12, 2023

Congratulations to @MedeamaSC for winning the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title from everyone at Legon Cities FC! ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ญ#TheRoyals#LeagueChampions pic.twitter.com/uhdIj22A0f โ€” Legon Cities FC (@LegonCitiesFC) June 13, 2023