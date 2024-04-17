Asante Kotoko IMC gives Prosper Ogum ultimatum as he faces imminent sack

The Interim Management Committee of Asante Kotoko has given coach Prosper Narteh Ogum a two-game ultimatum to turn around their disastrous run in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors have won only one game in 2024 and shockingly lost back-to-back home games to Accra Lions and Nsoatreman FC. The poor run of form has seen the Reds drop to the 11th position and are far off the title.

Meanwhile, before the turn of the year, Ogum was flying high with the team and were a credible title contender.

According to reports in Kumasi on Wednesday, the IMC has met the coach and told him he faces the sack if he fails to win any of their next two games.

The former Ghana champions will face league leaders Smaartex and Medeama in the next two fixtures.

On Tuesday, fans of the club stormed the Adako Jachie training grounds to establish their displeasure following the performance of the team in the second round.

Although, the fans want Ogum gone, the decision can only come from the IMC, who are expected to meet the King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, the owner of the club.