Asante Kotoko in pursuit of former midfielder Abdul Fatawu Safiu

Asante Kotoko are reportedly in advanced talks with former midfielder Abdul Fatawu Safiu over a possible return to the club.

According to local media reports, the Porcupine Warriors are committed to finalising the deal before the closure of the second transfer window.

Safiu initially joined Kotoko in 2018 and played a crucial role in the team's success, including their journey to the lucrative stages of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2019.

His impressive performances led to a move to Sweden, where he played for Trelleborgs FF for two years before briefly joining TrollhÃ¤ttan.

Most recently, Safiu played for Iraqi top-tier side Al Sinaa SC but has been without a club since the start of the 2023/24 season.

Reports suggest that Safiu is currently engaged in advanced negotiations with Kotoko, and a reunion appears likely if both parties can reach an agreement.

The club are also pursuing the acquisition of Emmanuel Kotei, a right-back from Nsoatreman FC.

It's clear that Kotoko is working hard to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season, and fans will be excited to see what these additions can bring to the team.

Whether Safiu will be able to replicate his previous success with the club remains to be seen, but his experience and skill will undoubtedly be valuable assets to the team.

Kotoko finished the first round strongly after a disappointing start. Kotoko are in contention for the double as they currently sit third in the league and also advance to the round of 16 of the FA Cup.