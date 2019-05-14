Asante Kotoko interested in Eleven Wonders right-back Kojo Amoako

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are interested in signing Techiman Eleven Wonders right back Kojo Amoako, according to reports.

The defender is reported to be on the radar of the Porcupine Warriors, who have started looking for replacements for the ageing Amos Frimpong.

Kojo Amoako has been impressive for Eleven Wonders in the Special Competition attracting interests from several clubs in the domestic league.

According to reports, the player visited Kumasi last week but it is unclear whether it was because of the Kotoko move.

Amoako joined Eleven Wonders from Division One side Nea Salamina on a three year deal.

He is currently in his second year at the Techiman based club.

The youngster will line up for Eleven Wonders on Wednesday after when they play the Reds on Match Day 12 of the special competition.