Asante Kotoko interim chairman confident of victory ahead of epic clash against Hearts of Oak

Chairman of the Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua has expressed unwavering confidence in his team's ability to secure victory in their crucial clash against Hearts of Oak.

The highly-anticipated battle is set to unfold at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi in the Ghana Premier League week 14 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Originally scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium, the fixture has been relocated to the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi due to the closure of the former by the National Sports Authority. The venue change adds an extra layer of intrigue to the already intense rivalry between the two glamorous clubs.

Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua urges passionate supporters of Asante Kotoko to flood the stadium, expressing his belief that the team will emerge victorious in this epic clash.

"I'm sure Kotoko will defeat Hearts on Sunday, so our supporters should show up in large numbers so we can all celebrate the win. We will give Hearts of Oak money because that is what they want, and we (Kotoko) will take all three points," he told Akoma FM.

Asante Kotoko currently holds the 7th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 19 points after 13 games, while Hearts of Oak sits closely behind in the 8th with 16 points. The upcoming match is crucial for both teams as they vie for a higher standing in the league.