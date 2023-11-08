Asante Kotoko interim committee member backs underfire Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum despite rough start

Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, a member of Asante Kotoko's interim management committee, remains steadfast in his belief that head coach Dr. Narteh Prosper Ogum is the best candidate to guide the Porcupine Warriors to success in the current season.

Despite a challenging start to the league season, where the team hasn't secured a win in their last four matches, Dasoberi remains confident in Ogum's abilities.

The team has drawn against Nations FC and Bechem United, while facing defeats against Nsoatreman FC and Dreams FC in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Following the recent home loss against Winfred Dormon's side, Kotoko fans expressed their discontent by hooting at the former WAFA coach and the Kotoko players.

However, Dasoberi offered significant support to the team's head coach, urging supporters to trust the process.

"We believe in the coach, and the supporters should trust the process. Last season, Medeama was in 14th place at this stage, just as we are now, so there's no need to panic," stated the former GFA worker on Wednesday, as reported by GhanaSportsPage.com.