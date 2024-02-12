Asante Kotoko knocked out of MTN FA Cup by Karela United

Ghanaian football giants Asante Kotoko faced a disappointing exit from this season's MTN FA Cup after suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Karela United in the Round 16 stage of the domestic competition.

The match took place on Monday, February 12, at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, where both Premier League clubs exhibited a strong performance in the first half. Still, neither side managed to find the back of the net.

Karela United broke the deadlock just two minutes after the halftime break with a goal from Solomon Aboagye. Despite Asante Kotoko's efforts to create scoring opportunities after conceding, they could not level the scoreline.

In the 65th minute, Giyas doubled the lead for Karela United with a remarkable shot, securing a 2-0 victory for the team at the end of the 90 minutes.

As a result, Karela United advanced to the quarter-finals of this season's MTN FA Cup, while Asante Kotoko exited the competition.

The defeat marks a disappointing chapter for Asante Kotoko, and Karela United will now look ahead to the next stage as they continue their journey in pursuing the MTN FA Cup title.