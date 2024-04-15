Asante Kotoko legend Opoku Nti slams players over poor performance

Asante Kotoko legend Opoku Nti has strongly criticised the current players, suggesting that some of them do not meet the standards expected of the Porcupine Warriors, leading to the recent string of poor results.

The team has endured a winless streak of seven games, increasing the pressure on head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and the players.

The poor run has left them now out of contention for the league title and instead edging closer to the relegation zone, with only three points separating them from the bottom three.

Addressing the team's recent struggles, Opoku Nti expressed his belief that certain players are not at the level required by the club and are not putting in sufficient effort to improve.

"Kotoko should always go for the best players due to the high expectations and the club's standards. Looking at the performance of some of the players, it is clear that they are not suitable for Kotoko," he stated in an interview with Connect FM.

He urged the players to exert more effort to reach the level expected by the club to achieve the desired results.

"Whether or not you are a fit for the club, if you lack ambition and are not striving for excellence, it affects the team's mentality. The current players have a different mindset from ours," Opoku Nti emphasised.

"If you are content with sitting on the bench just to collect a paycheck, it creates a lack of competition within the team, which in turn impacts the overall standard," he added.