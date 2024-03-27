Asante Kotoko management vows swift turnaround after four straight defeats

Asante Kotoko's management has expressed their commitment to orchestrating a swift turnaround in the club's current fortunes following a string of disappointing results.

Despite enduring four consecutive losses, leaving them trailing by 10 points from the top spot, the Interim Management Committee (IMC) has affirmed their full support for coach Prosper Ogum.

In a statement addressing growing concerns among fans, the IMC emphasized their determination to address the team's performance issues promptly.

"The IMC acknowledges the concerns raised by our cherished supporters regarding our current situation. It must be placed on record that management is equally not enthused with our results and deem it unacceptable. However, the IMC is committed to ensuring that there is a quick turnaround in our current fortunes," the statement read.

The statement comes amid mounting pressure on Ogum following the team's dismal performance and his recent booing by fans during the 3-2 defeat against Accra Lions.

"In our quest to achieve this, various steps have been taken, including an emergency meeting with the coaching staff and not the dismissal of the head coach," the statement continued.

While acknowledging the discontent among supporters, the management urged fans and stakeholders to maintain composure and continue supporting the club through the challenging times.

"We therefore urge our fans and all stakeholders to remain calm and continue to support our club in these turbulent times. We also thank you for all the concerns raised as well as your contributions, for which the IMC will give it the needed consideration," the statement added.

As the team look to bounce back from their recent setbacks, Kotoko are set to face Bechem United in their upcoming fixture on Saturday, aiming to reignite their winning momentum.