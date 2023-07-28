Asante Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu set to join Turkish club.

Asante Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu is expected to sign with a Turkish team very soon but the specific club has not been disclosed.

Oyerepa Sports reports that the transfer of the midfielder who previously played for Al-Batin FC and FC Sheriff is expected to be finalized and announced soon after successful talks

The midfielder is believed to have neared the completion of the deal which is worth $400,000.

The midfielder featured for Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspor on loan before another stint with Al-Batin.

During his time at Sheriff, Salifu appeared 21 times in various competitions, including the Moldovan League, UEFA Champions League qualifications, UEFA Europa League playoffs, and Europa League group stages.

Salifu played 15 matches for Al-Batin in the second half of the season on loan from Kotoko. Unfortunately, Al Batin, which is managed by former Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Logarusic, suffered relegation and finished at the bottom of the league.