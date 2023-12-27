Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey confident of victory ahead of Bofoakwa Tano clash

Richmond Lamptey is hopeful of victory as Asante Kotoko face Bofoakwa Tano in the final round of games in the first round of the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors face the returnees following a run of good form that has catapulted them second place, and just a point behind leaders FC Samartex.

Ahead of their trip to Sunyani, Lamptey assures fans of the club of a positive outcome.

“We will not disappoint our fans. We will stay focus and secure victory against Bofoakwa Tano in Sunyani,” he said.

The highly-rated midfielder has been rewarded for his superlative performances after he was named in the 55-man squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations.

Coach Chris Hughton will prune his squad to 27 players for the competition in Ivory Coast, but Lamptey could fly withy the team to Johannesburg for preparations.